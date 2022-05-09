ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trial to start for driver who ran down Times Square tourists

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONSfX_0fXRuj7T00

The man behind the wheel of the car that barreled through crowds of pedestrians in New York City's Times Square, killing a woman and injuring 22 other people, went on trial Monday after various delays over five years, including pandemic-induced court shutdowns.

In an opening statement, prosecutor Alfred Peterson told a Manhattan jury that Richard Rojas was well aware of the carnage he was causing by plowing through helpless tourists in 2017 visiting the popular destination known as “the crossroads of the world."

It was “impossible for him not to know exactly what was happening,” Peterson said. “But he didn’t stop.”

After Rojas finally crashed his car, his first words to a traffic agent were, “I wanted to kill them all,” the prosecutor added.

Defense attorney Enrico DeMarco said in his opening that Rojas has a history of mental illness that made him unable to understand the consequences of his actions that day.

“This a case about a 26-year-old who lost his mind,” DeMarco said.

Rojas’ trial, in state court in Manhattan, is expected to take several months and include testimony from victims who suffered severe injuries from what prosecutors labeled “a horrific, depraved act.”

Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old from Portage, Michigan, was killed on an annual family trip. Her 13-year-old sister, Ava, was among the injured.

Ava Elsman, now 18, was the first witness on Monday, telling the jury how she suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, a collapsed lung and other serious injuries that left her “going in and out of consciousness,” she said.

When she woke up in the hospital, she immediately asked her mom about her sister. Her mother’s “face dropped,” she said. “When there were no words, I knew exactly what happened.”

Elsman described struggling to recover, both physically and mentally. “There was a whole piece of my life that was ripped out that I’ll never get back.”

The jury was also shown a montage of security camera videos from Times Square in which the car mounted a sidewalk and hurtled into a crowd of people, setting off a wave of panic.

Prosecutors say Rojas drove his car from the Bronx, where he lived with his mother, through Times Square on May 18, 2017, then made a U-turn, steered his car onto a sidewalk, and roared back up the sidewalk for three blocks before he crashed his car into protective barriers.

Photographers snapped pictures of a wild-eyed Rojas after he climbed from the wrecked car and ran through the street waving his arms. At the time, the U.S. Navy veteran told police after his arrest that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP before the incident, authorities said.

Rojas pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and other charges in 2017 and has since been jailed at New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex. His lawyer said at the time that it was a “terrible thing that happened" in Times Square.

Rojas, now 31, has several prior criminal cases that paint a picture of a troubled man. Days before the Times Square incident he pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in the Bronx for pulling a knife on a notary in his home and accusing the person of trying to steal his identity.

He also had two previous drunken driving cases.

Rojas enlisted in the Navy in 2011 and served for part of 2012 aboard the USS Carney, a destroyer. Rojas spent his final months in the Navy at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.

In 2012, he was arrested and accused of beating a cab driver whom he said had disrespected him by trying to charge too much, according to the arrest report. The arresting officer said Rojas screamed, “My life is over!” as he was being detained. After his arrest, Rojas told the officer he was going to kill all police and military police he might see after his release from jail, the Jacksonville sheriff’s office report stated.

Alan Ceballos, an attorney who represented Rojas in that case, said the state charges were dropped after the military stepped in to take jurisdiction over the criminal case. Navy records show that in 2013 Rojas spent two months at a naval prison in Charleston, South Carolina. He was discharged in 2014 as the result of a special court martial, a Navy official said.

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Car jacking caught on camera

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Orangeburg Co. are looking for two men they say carjacked a man Wednesday. Deputies say around 4:30 that afternoon a white Lexus pulled up to a home on Shadowlane Dr. where the victim was sitting in the driveway inside his silver Toyota. In...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
UPI News

Alligator captured outside South Carolina school

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school. The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School. "Not your everyday arrest," police...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two arrested for attack on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are facing assault charges for their involvement in a physical altercation on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning. According to a report obtained by News 2, Zina Jenkins (36) and Rhonda Major (64) approached another female and started to assault her on a sidewalk along Rivers Avenue. Witness accounts say […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say two inmates have been found dead in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the Greenville County jail inmates were found unconscious by employees around 4 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics pronounced them dead inside the jail. Autopsies are planned for Friday. The coroner’s office didn’t release any additional information including whether there was any sign of trauma or the names of the inmates or the charges they faced. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office runs the jail and hadn’t released any information on the deaths Thursday night.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NY
State
Michigan State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia native and former WIS anchor is returning to his home state Friday, May 20, 2022. On Friday May 13, 2022 The Today Show announced they were heading to Hilton Head for a live broadcast the following Friday. Craig Melvin started his career in news with WIS in 1995 as a reporter. He returned to WIS after college and was promoted to anchor.
COLUMBIA, SC
ABC News

Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- A murder suspect and the jailer who helped him escape from an Alabama lockup were carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were prepared for a shootout when they were captured, an Indiana sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities caught up with the pair Monday,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rojas
qcitymetro.com

The Gift of Family

Many of us have spent lots of time and energy searching for the right wedding gift for someone special. This bride discovered the gift of time and family while planning her wedding. Bride: Shanee Burgess, 34, social worker, native of Atlanta, Georgia. Groom: Fredderick Burgess, 36, warehouse mgr., native of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Man accused of wounding several while opening fire into moving vehicle

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Sumter County are on the lookout for a man accused of opening fire into a moving vehicle, injuring multiple people. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced that 29-year-old Marquez Kajuan Tucker is wanted on five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Juvenile wounded in Bishopville shooting, police say

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Bishopville Police say one juvenile victim is recovering after a shooting on Tuesday evening as investigators continue searching for the shooter. Chief James Dellinger said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on South Calhoun Street. While a motive hasn't been established, police know the victim and another juvenile were sitting in a car watching a movie when someone approached and shot one of them.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Navy#Military Police#Murder
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Graves at Lincoln Cemetery not intentionally vandalized

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says discoloration of headstones at Lincoln Cemetery was caused by fertilizer spray used during landscaping. Police say the graves were not intentionally vandalized, and a criminal act did not occur. This comes after investigators were called to the cemetery on Farrow Road...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter teen declared “runaway,” deputies seeking information

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old female in Sumter County has been reported as a runaway. Tempest Wilson was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a red hospital scrub top, a black jacket, and crocs Thursday. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office describes Wilson as a 5′1″ black female with black hair...
SUMTER, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, there is no doubt that one of the best choices is a delicious pizza. While this is definitely not something you should have on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to enjoy some fast-food from time to time. Just make sure you don't make a habit out of it. The best advice is to have a balanced diet: eat healthy most of the time and enjoy processed food in moderation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC News

Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Over the past three decades Ara Mirzaian has fitted braces for everyone from Paralympians to children with scoliosis. But Msituni was a patient like none other — a newborn giraffe. The calf was born Feb. 1 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, north...
ESCONDIDO, CA
carolinapanorama.com

Carolina Slingshot Rentals -- Business of the Week

Imagine a Corvette convertible falling in love with a motorcycle. If they got married, their offspring would look like a Slingshot. Slingshots are open air vehicles that feature two wheels on the front and one in the back. The bold and flashy vehicles are built for fun, cruising and showing off.
COLUMBIA, NC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Mom punched child at Summerville skating rink

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A mother is facing charges after deputies say she struck her 9-year-old son multiple times at a Summerville roller-skating rink. Deputies responded to Music and Motion on College Park Road around 3 p.m. on May 3 for a call about possible child abuse. According to BCSO, the woman’s son got into an […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
ABC News

ABC News

642K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy