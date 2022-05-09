ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral video shows officers handcuffing driver at Jacksonville car meet-up

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An online video shows the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cracking down on a car meet-up.

You can see drivers being dragged out of their cars and handcuffed.

PHOTOS: Jacksonville men arrested for street racing down JTB, JSO says

Action News Jax has been telling for months about these meet-ups that have resulted in illegal racing, damaged parking lots, and traffic jams.

The most recent viral video is in a parking lot outside Roses Discount Store on Lem Turner Road.

“I’ve been seeing it for a couple of years. Last night is the first night that I actually saw JSO do anything about it. They blocked all the entrances off,” a man who stays in the park next to Roses Discount Store said.

This man who wanted to stay anonymous said he stays in the park next to the store and sees car meet-ups often.

“It can be dangerous because you got that many cars. You never know what could happen,” he said.

The parking lot off Lem Turner is the scene of several viral videos overnight. Both show the JSO responding to the meet-up. One of them shows two officers pulling a driver out of his car and handcuffing him on the ground.

“If you come late enough and catch them on the right weekend, you can actually see them,” said a Roses employee.

She said she’s seen the meet-ups a number of times.

“They come here. They have rims and stuff and they like to meet up and burn rubber or spin out,” she said.

She also said sometimes these drivers can be a little reckless but they don’t bother anyone and aren’t violent.

Other store employees said drivers use their lot often for meet-ups like this.

Action News Jax first told you when the JSO issued a statement addressing car and motorcycle groups.

The JSO said it’s taking these events seriously and not tolerating this behavior, which by the video taken last night, is proving to be true.

We reached out to the JSO asking how many arrests they made if any, Saturday night.

We are waiting to hear back from them.

