CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After dropping two of three games at Swing Pink in Dexter on April 23, a light went on for Oran softball. “They found out that they could compete with anybody, and the confidence booster got them through the rest of the season,” said head coach Jim Eftink. “They would do anything for one another on this team, and they’ve really demonstrated that the last two weeks.”

ORAN, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO