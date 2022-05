On May 4, 2022, 31-year-old Leonel Villasenor was arrested by the San Diego Police Department. Villasenor was booked into custody for 166(c)(1) PC - Violation of a protection order and 484 PC - theft. The Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy of Villasenor on May 6, 2022. The cause and...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO