ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CSU wins rubber match over Presbyterian

By CSU Athletics
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball earned a crucial series win over Big South foe Presbyterian Sunday evening, taking the rubber match 8-2 at Nielsen Field. The win keeps Charleston Southern in contention of the sixth and final spot in the Big South Tournament with just one weekend series left in...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Bucs Fall on the Road at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball fell to Atlantic Coast Conference member North Carolina Wednesday night, losing 12-1 at Boshamer Stadium. The Buccaneers found their lone run in the third inning as Connor Carter came around to score on a fielder’s choice. North Carolina (29-18) was the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sixth Straight Win Moves RiverDogs to Top of Carolina League Standings

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs used an outstanding pitching performance in a 5-1 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night to secure their sixth straight victory and move into first place in the Carolina League’s South Division. Ben Peoples and Austin Vernon combined to hold the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in check all night. The RiverDogs now own the best record in the league.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry high school baseball scores (5/12)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Baseball. Berkeley 8, Summerville 1 - Hayden Newbold hit a grand slam to lead the Stags to the win. Berkeley will host Lexington in a winners game on Saturday while Summerville will travel to Chapin for an elimination game. 3-A - Lower State Game 1. Brookland-Cayce...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
live5news.com

The Citadel falls at home to Winthrop in extra innings

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Shortstop Tilo Skole collected four hits in The Citadel’s 9-6, 11-inning setback to Winthrop Tuesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Score: Winthrop 9, The Citadel 6 (11 innings) Records: The Citadel (22-25), Winthrop (14-32) Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Burke, West Ashley name new boys basketball coaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry high schools each named new boys head basketball coaches on Thursday. Burke hired former Citadel star and St. John’s head coach Kevin Hammack to lead the program. Hammack has been a coach in the Lowcountry for 13 years including last season as an assistant coach for the girls team at Burke.
HIGH SCHOOL
live5news.com

Gamecocks lose at home to USC Upstate

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to USC Upstate, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park. The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the second inning on three hits. Carolina came back to score a run in the bottom of the second on a Jalen Vasquez sacrifice fly, then cut it to 4-2 in the fourth on Josiah Sightler’s 12th home run of the year.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry high school softball playoff scores (5/11)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Softball. Wando 10, River Bluff 2 - The Warriors win the District 6 title and will travel to Lexington on Friday for the Lower States. Summerville 4, White Knoll 3 - The Green Wave go on the road and win 2 games to earn the District 8 title. They’ll host Chapin in the Lower States on Friday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Macmillan
live5news.com

RiverDogs Move Into Tie for First with 7-3 Victory

Myrtle Beach, SC - Patrick Wicklander pitched 5.0 solid innings and the offense took advantage of some early errors as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-3 in the first game of an important series on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The RiverDogs (19-9) scored five runs over...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry high school soccer playoff results (5/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Girls Soccer. Wando 4, Chapin 2 - The Warriors advance to the 5-A state title game for the 3rd straight season and will face TL Hanna on Saturday. James Island 5, Hilton Head 3 - The Trojans return to the 4-A state title game looking to defend their championship. They’ll face Eastside on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
live5news.com

Teams interrupted by parking lot shooting return to Pepperhill Park

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families and players have been through a lot since a baseball game was interrupted by gunfire at Pepperhill Park over two weeks ago. Parents have attended a community meeting and a news conference with the city and even had a chance to visit the RiverDogs to resume their interrupted game.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Rain chance to fade away as we heat up this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is moving onshore Friday morning helping to bring scattered rain to the Lowcountry. The elevated chances for rain will continue this afternoon, especially inland, before drier air begins to move into the area overnight. A few thunderstorms will be possible west of Highway 17 this afternoon and evening. Peeks of sunshine should warm temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. This area of low pressure will begin to dissipate as it moves north of our area tonight leading to drier and sunnier weather for the weekend. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday with upper 80s expected Sunday. One or two showers and storms can’t be ruled out both afternoons this weekend. Hot weather is expected next weekend with temperatures 90° or hotter for most of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#Charleston Southern#Bucs
live5news.com

Ravenel Bridge lanes reopen after crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two northbound lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge have reopened following a crash Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 7:47 a.m. and initially blocked the two left lanes headed into Mount Pleasant. There was no immediate word on injuries.
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

WCSC named Charleston’s best local TV station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual “Best of Charleston” poll held by Charleston City Paper named WCSC-TV at the top of Charleston-area television stations. The Live 5 team was also honored as a runner-up in the category of best website and best Twitter feed. Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh and Sports Director Kevin Bilodeau were runners up in the “best weather forecaster” and “best local TV sports anchor,” respectively.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

School district moves toward universal Pre-K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working toward the goal of universal Pre-K education with an expansion of their current programs kicking off next school year. As part of the 2019 Mission Critical initiatives, the district is moving forward with a four-stage plan to increase the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
live5news.com

Rain Returns Thursday Afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching a coastal storm over the next couple of days that will move onshore bringing some needed rainfall. We’ll turn mostly cloudy by Thursday morning with scattered showers possible by Thursday afternoon. Cooler temperatures are likely on Thursday due to more clouds, a northerly breeze and the chance of showers. Highs will only reach the low 70s, about 10° below average for this time of the year. The low pressure system will drift onshore just south of our area Thursday night and Friday morning bringing the potential for more rain, including a few thunderstorms or downpours. This rain will be quite beneficial with most areas running over 5″ below average for the year. Minor coastal flooding is possible with the onshore flow over the next 3 or 4 high tide cycles. Significant coastal flooding appears unlikely at this time. A southeasterly wind will begin to develop on Friday as the low drifts inland and begins to dissipate. This will help to warm temperatures Friday which may lead to a round of inland thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. As this low dissipates Friday night, drier, and hotter, weather will take over for the weekend. We’ll keep a spotty shower or storm in the forecast this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and near 90 degrees expected on Sunday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Company plans $1.2M investment in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A consumer products manufacturer plans to create 35 new jobs in Colleton County with a $1.2 million investment. Trison Wells announced plans Thursday to establish operations at a facility on Industrial Road in Walterboro, South Carolina governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes said. It is a full-service...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man freed in competency mix-up arrested again in SC killings

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with killing two South Carolina sisters 12 years ago but who disappeared out of the legal system after he was found incompetent to stand trial has been arrested in Colorado. Joseph Brand, 43, was arrested Thursday, according to attorney Lori Murray, who represents...
KINGSTREE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy