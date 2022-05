SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – St. Cloud State Baseball (37-11, 28-5 NSIC) scored nine unanswered runs to come back and defeat Sioux Falls (25-26, 17-19 NSIC) in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament, 10-8, on Wednesday evening at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls, S.D. Redshirt junior Sam Riola (Ham Lake, Minn.) powered the Huskies to victory, hitting three home runs while driving in seven runs in the game.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO