Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks had a very ugly fallout. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks had a very controversial exit from the show. During season 9, her issues with Kandi Burruss worsened. Phaedra soured on the friendship after she split from Apollo Nida. Apollo was headed back to prison for fraud, and he left some of his belongings over at Kandi and Todd Tucker’s home. When Phaedra found out, she was heated. She felt like Kandi had shown more support to Apollo than she did Phaedra. This bothered her because she said the divorce was painful. However, Kandi didn’t see it this way. She accused Phaedra of moving on quickly to another man. And Kandi also claimed that Phaedra was discussing marrying the man. So Kandi took it as Phaedra was handling the divorce well. She didn’t think holding Apollo’s items would be upsetting.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO