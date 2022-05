The Sooner State was well represented by an incredible singing, rapping, and dancing K-Pop MEGA-STAR and has won the first-ever American Song Contest on NBC. Oklahoma's own AleXa from Tulsa, OK. has won the contest! A HUGE CONGRATS to her and a BIG THANK YOU for bringing the win home to Oklahoma, what an accomplishment! She was officially declared the winner yesterday (05-09-22). "Wonderland" for the WIN!

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO