Elon, N.C. – The Hofstra softball season came to a close in the late hours of Thursday evening as the Pride dropped a one-run game in nine innings to the College of Charleston at Hunt Softball Park, 6-5. Madison McKevitt hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth down to Hofstra's final strike, bringing the game to 6-5. Hofstra scored the first two runs of the game as Chelsea Manto beat out an infield single and stole second base before scoring on a fielding error during Kasey Collins' at-bat. The Pride made it a 2-0 ballgame in the bottom of the second when Collins punched a single through the right side, allowing Kayla Wilson to score after reaching on a walk.

