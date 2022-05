A 22-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested after police found his deceased roommate inside their shared residence. The suspect, Marlon Garcia, had been forbidden by court order to go to the residence, which he shared with his 59-year-old roommate, Santos Castillo of Anaheim. At about 6:30 PM on May 3rd, Anaheim police received a call that Garcia was at the residence, located in the 500 block of N. Philadelphia Street.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO