Miller homers vs King, Rangers top Yanks 4-2 to split DH

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Brad Miller snapped Michael King’s impressive scoreless streak with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted the...

Judge hits 3-run HR in 9th to give Yanks 6-5 win over Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a mammoth three-run drive in the ninth inning for his first walk-off home run in the major leagues to give the New York Yankees a 6-5 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Giancarlo Stanton tied it with a three-run shot in the sixth, and the Yankees rallied for their 14th victory in 16 games after three Toronto ejections left the angry Blue Jays seeing red. New York overcame a shaky start from Luis Severino and improved to 21-8, the best record in the majors. George Springer launched a leadoff homer for Toronto, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth that helped the Blue Jays take a 5-3 lead.
Yankees GM Cashman brushes off Crane’s scandal comments

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is brushing off Houston owner Jim Crane’s recent comments about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Speaking to reporters before New York’s series opener against the White Sox, Cashman called Crane’s remarks “deflection” and “trying to equate probably an equivalent of a parking ticket to maybe 162 felonies.” Houston was punished by Major League Baseball after it found the Astros used electronics to steal signs during their run to the franchise’s 2017 World Series title.
Astros’ Verlander through 7 no-hit innings vs Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is six outs away from completing his fourth career no-hitter. Verlander has pitched seven hitless innings on 76 pitches against the Minnesota Twins, walking two and striking out four. Verlander’s previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four. The 39-year-old right-hander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Gio Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later to retire Polanco.
Hoskins homers again, slam leads Phillies past Mariners 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered for the third straight game and provided all of Philadelphia’s offense with the second grand slam of his career as the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2. The Phillies took two of three from the Mariners helped by the homer barrage by Hoskins. He had solo homers in each of the first two games and provided the big blow with his first grand slam since March 28, 2019, against Atlanta. Hoskins lined a 2-1 pitch from Seattle starter Logan Gilbert just inside the foul pole down the left field line with one out in the fourth inning. Seattle scored three runs or less for the 11th time in the past 15 games.
Crawford homers, Giants beat Rockies for 10th straight time

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered, leading Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants past Colorado 7-1 Wednesday for their 10th straight win over the Rockies. Crawford drove in three runs and scored twice as San Francisco extended its overall winning streak to five. Joey Bart, Brandon Belt, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson also drove in runs for the Giants.
Heat roll past 76ers 120-85 in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals by topping the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85. Victor Oladipo scored 13 for Miami, which got 12 from Bam Adebayo and 10 apiece from Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker. The top-seeded Heat now lead the East semifinal series 3-2, and improved to an NBA-best 6-0 at home in these playoffs. Joel Embiid scored 17 points for fourth-seeded Philadelphia, which got 14 from James Harden and 12 from Tobias Harris.
Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle

To the Super Bowl winner goes the spoils of opening the entire schedule at home. So the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Sept. 8, to begin the 2022 season. It’s a juicy matchup of the team generally considered the title favorite by oddsmakers in...
NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach

Kori Cheverie reflects fondly on the conversations she had with her grandfather growing up in Nova Scotia, where he encouraged her to believe anything was attainable in sports. First woman to play for the Toronto Blue Jays? Sure. Hoist the Stanley Cup over her head while representing the Toronto Maple...
Astros’ Verlander loses no-hit bid with 1 out in 8th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander lost a no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning when the Minnesota Twins’ Gio Urshela lined a clean single to right field. Verlander was five outs away from completing his fourth no-hitter when Urshela poked his 84th pitch into the outfield. The 39-year-old’s previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four. Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth.
Bannon singles on 1st big league pitch, O’s top Cards 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered and the Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. Bannon a 26-year-old third baseman, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and singled on a changeup from Steven Matz (3-3) with two outs in the second inning, one batter after Mateo homered to put the Orioles ahead. Bannon went 1 for 4 with a strikeout and two flyouts. He was the 2017 Big East Player of the Year at Xavier.
LEADING OFF: Pitch coach Willis to guide virus-hit Guardians

Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the team’s acting manager when the coronavirus-hampered Guardians start a three-game series against the Twins at Target Field. The Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a day off for them. Their game Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox was called off because of an outbreak — the first postponement in Major League Baseball this season caused by virus concerns. Manager Terry Francona has been placed in health and safety protocols along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale, first-base coach Sandy Alomar, third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh, hitting coach Chris Valaika, assistant pitching coach Joe Torres and hitting analyst Justin Toole. To this point, no players have tested positive with the virus.
Andrew Benintendi, Royals go to arbitration: $8.5M vs $7.3M

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Outfielder Andrew Benintendi went to arbitration with the Kansas City Royals, asking for $8.5 million instead of the team’s $7.3 million offer. A decision by the panel of Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf is expected Friday, along with a decision in the case of Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier, which was heard by a different panel on May 2 in the first of this year’s lockout-delayed hearings. Benintendi hit .276 with 17 homers and 73 RBIs last year, earning a Gold Glove in his first season with the Royals.
Guardians-White Sox game postponed over COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (AP) — After Cleveland manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19, the series finale between the Guardians and White Sox was postponed to allow for more testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball released a statement saying only there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests” within Cleveland’s organization. Francona tested positive a few hours before the scheduled first pitch. The team says the 63-year-old currently is not showing any symptoms. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, was expected to manage the series finale. However, his scheduled meeting with media members was canceled and the game was postponed shortly thereafter.
Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner came out of Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres with a sprained right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the...
LEADING OFF: Francona, Guardians hit with virus outbreak

The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, prompting the first coronavirus-related postponement in Major League Baseball this season. Cleveland’s game Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox was scrapped to allow for more testing and contact tracing. After a day off, the Guardians are scheduled to play Friday night in Minnesota. At this point, it’s unclear who will manage the Guardians for the series opener at Target Field. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who was slotted to fill in for Francona, also tested positive, and Cleveland has other coaches and support staff members infected with the virus.
Guardians have no new COVID-19 cases, coach Willis to manage

The Cleveland Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases after an outbreak inside their clubhouse on Wednesday in Chicago caused a postponement and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip. The team said pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the club’s acting manager for a three-game series this weekend in Minnesota. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said in a statement that the team will continue to test personnel and conduct tracing for the affected individuals. To this point, no players have tested positive with the virus.
Guardians manager Francona tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely. The 63-year-old is not showing any symptoms. Francona missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will manage Wednesday’s series finale against the White Sox. Hale filled in when Francona stepped away last season. He will stay in that role until Francona returns to the team. The Guardians are off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday.
