Miller homers vs King, Rangers top Yanks 4-2 to split DH

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered for the third straight game and provided all of Philadelphia’s offense with the second grand slam of his career as the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2. The Phillies took two of three from the Mariners helped by the homer barrage by Hoskins. He had solo homers in each of the first two games and provided the big blow with his first grand slam since March 28, 2019, against Atlanta. Hoskins lined a 2-1 pitch from Seattle starter Logan Gilbert just inside the foul pole down the left field line with one out in the fourth inning. Seattle scored three runs or less for the 11th time in the past 15 games.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO