Tony Awards Nominations: Watch The Livestream

By Tom Tapp
 2 days ago
On Monday at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT, Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry will announce the 75th annual Tony Award nominations.

Presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the Tony Awards nominations can be livestreamed below or on the official Tony Awards YouTube page.

Warren won a Tony for her starring performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical . She was also nominated for Shuffle Along after making her Broadway debut in 2012 in Bring It On: The Musical .

Henry, who can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Mamoa in Apple TV’s See , was Tony-nominated for performances in Carousel , Violet and The Scottsboro Boys .

Newly minted Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose will host this year’s Tonys. DeBose, who was Tony-nominated in 2018 for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical , will host the live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will be a four-hour television and streaming event and will broadcast live coast-to-coast for the first time. The celebration will commence at 7-8 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m., PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. That will be followed by the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

