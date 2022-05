Two men from Elkton and Princeton pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County, KY grain elevator company. U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett announced 61-year old Gerald Kent Kingston of Elkton and 72-year old Bobby Joe Merrick of Princeton each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and five counts of wire fraud. As part of the plea agreement, they will be required to pay about $355,00 in restitution to Gavilon Grain of Eddyville.

