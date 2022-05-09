ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Christopher J. Lasichak

butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Christopher J. Lasichak, 42, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. He was born in Butler on April 22, 2022 to Andrew and Theresa (Cammisa) Lasichak. Christopher graduated from Butler High School &...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

Leroy K. Claypool

Leroy K. Claypool, 61, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 10, 1960 to the late Ralph and Mary (Hartle) Claypool. Leroy Honorably served his country in the US Army. He was employed as a painter for World Wide Industries and drove truck. Leroy enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, “Gun Smoke”, and spending time with his cats. He was the brother of Tim (Sarah) Claypool, Ralph (Harriet) Claypool, Mary Ruth Byers, Pauline (Sean) Lewinski, and Anna King. Leroy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Betty Mae Claypool. Family and friends received on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Mary Ellen Shanor

She was born June 29, 1925 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to the late Howard A. Morrison and Zoa R (Garts) Morrison. Mary Ellen was a homemaker. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for over 19 years. Mary Ellen was an avid quilter and also enjoyed reading. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church..
GREENVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

SV Senior Bikes 100 Miles For Cancer Awareness

A senior at Seneca Valley took a long trip on his bicycle this spring in order to bring awareness to cancer. Noah Petersen is from Cranberry Township and he went on a 100 mile trip last month as a way to show support for his grandparents, who have both battled cancer.
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars And Seneca Valley Ready For Prom Weekend

A couple of high schools are getting ready for prom this weekend.. Students in Mars will have their prom tonight at the Marriott in Cranberry. The evening runs from 6:45-11 p.m. with the theme of “Masquerade.”. Seneca Valley students will have a “Night at the Casino”, for their prom...
MARS, PA
Butler, PA
butlerradio.com

Blessing Of The Bikes Happening At Legion 778

Local motorcycle riders are invited to an event this weekend in Butler. A Butler Bike Blessing is planned for Saturday at the American Legion Post 778 rain or shine. All motorcyclists and brands of motorcycles are welcome to enjoy a meet and greet with coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the bike blessing at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend can then stick around and hangout after the blessing for hotdogs.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Bike Blessing 2022

Hosted by The American Legion Post 778 & HonorBound Motorcycle Ministry. All motorcyclists &brands of motorcycle are welcome.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

15th Annual Spring Southern Gospel Concert

An evening of inspirational music featuring The Down East Boys Quartet (Reidsville, NC) and The Tom Walker Family (New Castle ,PA) Free and open to the public. Presented By: Slippery Rock Southern Gospel Concerts. Event Benefits: Crossroads Baptist Church.
NEW CASTLE, PA
butlerradio.com

South Butler Changing Food Providers

The South Butler County School District is moving forward with a new food service management company for next school year. At their meeting earlier this week, South Butler School Board approved a food service contract with AVI Food Systems. No details about the agreement were made available since it is...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Penn Theater Roof Leaking Again

The roof of the Penn Theater is once again leaking but repairs will be made to limit the damage. Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler board members were informed of the situation and the steps being taken to address the issue Thursday afternoon. Authority maintenance staff noticed that recent...
PENN, PA
butlerradio.com

Bill To Rename Downtown Post Office Moves Forward

A bill to rename the post office in downtown Butler has taken another step toward becoming law. Republican Congressman Mike Kelly sponsored the bill to name the post office at the corner of South Main and Wayne Street after Civil War hero Andrew Gomer Williams. The bill passed unanimously through...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

New Castle Man Charged With Killing Mother; Had Outstanding Charges In Butler

We’re learning more information about the New Castle man who was arrested for a homicide earlier this week. State police say 36-year-old Shane McDevitt is facing charges for killing his mother, 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky in New Castle. McDevitt allegedly admitted to police that he hit his mother in the head several times after an argument surrounding his drug addiction.
NEW CASTLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Children And Neighbor Honored After Fatal Conno Fire

Two children from Connoquenessing were recognized last night for their efforts during a fatal fire earlier this year. Mika and Tucker Perez were honored for what they did in an early morning fire back on February 27th on Reiber Road. Connoquenessing Volunteer Fire Captain Matt McConnell explains what the kids did.
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
butlerradio.com

Cut A Rug At WISR’s Oldies Dance Saturday

There’s still time to join in a celebration of the 80th anniversary of WISR 680 AM this weekend at an event that includes live music. An Oldies Dance will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at American Legion Post 778. In addition to DJ Pat Gallagher...
butlerradio.com

South Butler Searching For New School Board Member

The South Butler County School District is looking for a resident to fill the rest of the term of a member who has resigned. At their meeting Wednesday night, school board members accepted the resignation of Dale Fennell, effective immediately. The board now has 30 days to fill the position...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

The 16th Annual National Button Accordion Festival

Three fun-filled days of music and dancing with concert program on Sunday, Memorial Day Weekend. Friday, May 27 from 5 pm to 10 pm, Get acquainted party, dancing & jamming. Saturday, May 28, from noon to 10 pm. All day dancing & jamming inside and outside. Admission $10. Sunday, May...
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Tick Up In Pennsylvania

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Butler Boys Track & Field team win second straight WPIAL title/other high school scores

–The Butler boys Track & Field team won their second consecutive WPIAL Championship Wednesday at West Mifflin high school. The Golden Tornado won 10 of 11 track events. Guinness Brown won the 100 and 200-meter run events. CJ Singleton won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. Presley Ornelas took the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. Sage Vavro won the 3,200-meter run. The Butler won the 4×100, 400 and 800-meter relays. In the field: Tristan McGarrah won the Pole Vault, Jake Pomykata won the discus.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Rummage Sale

Rummage Sale with various household items, books, clothing, and baby items, and more. Refreshments available.
