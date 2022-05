The Dash will once again meet up with one of its 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Central Division opponents. Houston earned its first victory of the calendar year against Racing on March 25 after a 3-2 come-from-behind win where the Dash scored three unanswered goals in the second half. The Dash closed out the 2022 Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win over Racing on April 24 at PNC Stadium in Downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO