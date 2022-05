WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Nearly one year after he disappeared, the car of a former Cornelius mayor is believed to have been found in the Willamette River. Divers from a private company located the submerged vehicle believed to be of Ralph Brown near Rogers Landing on Friday afternoon. The company was hired to search for any signs of the missing former mayor. There is currently no word on if a body was recovered.

CORNELIUS, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO