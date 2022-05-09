ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIX DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day returns next Saturday!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Sale #141 in the north to Sale #326 in the south, from Sale #119 in the west to Sale #317 in the east, the 16th West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day will bring together...

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: ‘Sky’ by the bay

From the northernmost stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk:. Androu Morgan and Barbara Fugate are two of the artists whose works are featured in “Sky,” the display at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW); LWPT co-owner Mark Bouma sent the photo. Barbara also curated “Sky,” described as “a collection of seven artists’ interpretation of the sky.” It’s an apt subject for LWPT, whose light-filled clinic is across the street from the shore of Elliott Bay, with a view of sky as well as sea. LWPT co-owner Laura Bouma tells us an upcoming exhibit at the clinic will focus on flowers.
CAN YOU HELP? Volunteer for Wine Walk, Memorial Day flags in West Seattle Junction

Two upcoming events in The Junction could use a little more volunteer power, we hear from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay:. American Flags are a beautiful part of our Junction, and we are putting them up again on Memorial Day with the help of some local Veterans. We have two shifts: 9-10 and 4-5 on Monday, May 30th. Sign up here!
YOU CAN HELP: Bidding opens in Fairmount Park PTA’s online auction

Another chance to help a local school! Today’s the first of three days for bidding in the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA‘s online auction. Here’s the announcement:. Fairmount Park PTA is hosting their annual auction Speakeasy Soirée: Have a Roaring Good Time. This year we have the...
FOLLOWUP: Alki pump-station project expected to start soon

We’ve reported previously on the upgrades – and art – planned for Seattle Public Utilities‘ Pump Station 38, on the water side of the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW [map]. Now, SPU has announced the work is expected to start within a few weeks, so it’s time for a reminder. The city says the flow through the station has increased in recent years, so the upgrade will “convert the current pump station from an airlift-type station to a more standard pump station … to reduce the risk of failure.” The project has been awarded to Harbor Pacific Contractors, Inc. of Woodinville, for $2,066,085, according to project manager Jonathan Brown. (That’s up from the $1.2 million estimate last year.) The work is expected to last six to nine months once it begins; the start was estimated “as early as mid-May” when a notice was sent out recently, but now, Brown tells WSB, it’s “looking more likely that it will be a late-May or early June start” as the contractor is still working on right-of-way permits. The work will require parking restrictions and Alki Trail detours for people walking/running/rolling.
West Seattle Art Walk and more for the rest of your Thursday

(Tuesday photo by James Bratsanos) WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Tonight’s the night! Businesses all over the peninsula, from Admiral to Arbor Heights, participate every second Thursday, some with art displays, some with displays and an artist reception, others with food and drink specials. See tonight’s venue list and art previews by going here. Special events include – as previewed here – the 7-8 pm reception at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). Another highlight: West Seattle High School student artists at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), 5-8 pm.
WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: Students in the spotlight

Even if you didn’t get out to enjoy tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, you can enjoy art at local businesses all month long. At West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), work by West Seattle High School students is on display. After a busy afternoon of breaking news, we arrived just after their reception wrapped up – but we caught up with one of the artists, WSHS junior Esme Jablonsky, who works with “any and every medium I can get my hands on”:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning and welcome to Friday, May 13th. The National Weather Service predicts a partly sunny day, high around 60. -Saturday is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with ~300 sales around the peninsula – see the map here – so neighborhoods will be busier. -SDOT...
CAMP SECOND CHANCE: New tiny houses arrive

ADDITIONS: Lots of renovation/addition work under way at the city-sanctioned encampment that’s been on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels for nearly six years. 15 of the 26 new tiny houses mentioned last month have arrived, reported camp manager Scott Harris; none are connected to electricity yet. The new kitchen and shower facilities are in place; the latter is being set up for ADA accessibility. The laundry room is finished and awaiting washers and dryers. New appliances also are on order for the kitchen – refrigerators and a freezer. Two shipping containers are expected as well, one for campers’ storage and another to be used to hold donated items. A new security structure was expected today, replacing the old one.
Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday!

The weekend’s almost here! But first, some Friday happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:. PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN TOUR: Special events continue at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), open until 8 pm on the third day of the regional tour. SPORTS: Postseason games today/tonight...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning and welcome to Thursday, May 12th. The National Weather Service predicts rain at times today, windy too, high in the 50s. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts (new account) for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. Check the West Seattle Water Taxi status here.
GRATITUDE: Shredding, food-drive success at Westwood event

The totals – and words of appreciation – are in from last Saturday’s shredding and food-drive event sponsored by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor):. John L. Scott-Westwood would like to thank everyone for coming out to Westwood Village last Saturday, May 7, 2022 for the shred (documents) event. It was wonderful to work with the White Center Food Bank again to come together in support of the WS community and beyond.
What’s ahead for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

K(Eyelash cup fungi at Schmitz Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller) SPORTS: Three events at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this afternoon – a track meet plus two softball playoff games: 1:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Prep; 3:30 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Rainier Beach. PUGET SOUND LOCAL...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver CR-V (update: found)

11:21 PM: Be on the lookout for Kaley‘s stolen car:. My car was stolen from the alley parking pad behind my house on 35th Avenue SW last night at midnight. It was driven to an apartment complex off 16th Avenue in White Center, where the GPS was disconnected at 12:55 am. 2001 Honda CR-V / silver / plate # BTR3878. No plate on front bumper. Tire cover on back is no longer there. SPD incident # 22-117970.
Memorial planned May 23rd for Jack Geary, 1944-2022

Family and friends will gather May 23rd to remember Jack Geary, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:. Thomas “Jack” Anthony Geary, 77, of Seattle, passed away on May 6th, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jack was brought into this world on June 12th,...
FOLLOWUP: Report card on ‘driver report card’ West Seattle trial

(WSB photo from mid-April) As chronicled here, the “driver report card” pilot project didn’t seem to have much effect on drivers stopping for pedestrians – and an SDOT rep has acknowledged that. This came during an update given to the city’s Pedestrian Advisory Board, meeting online last night (only two board members were in attendance pending a wave of new appointees expected to join soon).
UPDATE: Carjacking, gunfire, crash investigation on West Marginal at Highland Park Way

3:11 PM: This is all unfolding right now – early info from scanner: Police were tracking a car on West Marginal Way when its driver got into a crash by Highland Park Way and carjacked another driver, with shots fired in the process. No injuries reported so far but the driver (and possibly an accomplice) may have bolted from the second vehicle nearby – it’s described as a black 2012 Ford Raptor. Updates as we get them.
Reply To: Looking for a good OLD SCHOOL Doctor

If you’re willing to see a naturopath, I would highly recommend Neighborhood Naturopathic, which is a WSB sponsor. Here is a blog post about them from last month:. Neighborhood Naturopathic: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!. . I see Dr Taylor who is a little bit hard to get into, but...
UPDATE: Man shot at 28th/Andover

3:30 PM: Seattle Police and Fire are responding to the West Seattle Health Club vicinity after a report that a man “walked in and said he’d been shot.” They’re looking for a possible suspect in the area – we don’t have a description yet. Updates to come.
