The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'high wind' warning in Colorado, as damaging winds are expected to impact parts of the state on Sunday. Mapping shows that the Southern Foothills and the stretch of state along and west of Interstate 25 could see wind gusts up to 80 MPH. Peak winds in these areas are expected between 3 AM and 8AM Monday morning. The warning is set to expire at noon on Monday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO