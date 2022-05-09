ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bedlam Softball Breakdown

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hLjR_0fXO0FE300

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Bedlam softball series that ended the regular season and decided the Big 12 champion.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OU Softball Team Cleans Up At The Big 12 Year End Awards

The Oklahoma softball team was well represented among the Big 12 end-of-the-year awards with plenty of hardware coming back to Norman. For the second straight season, Jocelyn Alo was named Big 12 Player of the Year which is the 15th time that an OU player has won the award. Alo, Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Grace Lyons, and Hope Trautwein were named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Alyssa Brito was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Phil Mickelson Withdraws From 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA has announced that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship. Mickelson is the defending PGA champion and many were looking forward to seeing how he would perform at Southern Hills in Tulsa. In a tweet, the PGA of America stated that Mickelson is currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member, and that they look forward to seeing him perform again.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedlam
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Bob Lanier, NBA Force Who Left Big Shoes To Fill, Dies At 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Western Oklahoma Faces Severe Weather Threat

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman and Washita County until 12:45 a.m. UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greer, Harmon, and Jackson County until 12:00 a.m. UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Roger Mills and Washita County until 10:45 p.m. UPDATE: Severe...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy