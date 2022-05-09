ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dusty Dvoracek On NIL Changing College Athletics

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZRn3_0fXO06Ml00

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek to discuss the changing of college athletics due to NIL.

