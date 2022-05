GREENSBORO – Duke sophomore Ian Siebers has been named to the 2022 All-ACC Men's Golf Team, which was announced Wednesday. Siebers is an All-ACC honoree for a second consecutive season as the sophomore leads the Blue Devils in stroke average at 71.07. The 15-member All-ACC Team, along with the Player, and Freshman of the Year are decided by a combination of the Golfstat and Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in conjunction with a vote of the league's 12 head coaches. Coach of the Year was selected by a vote of the coaches.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO