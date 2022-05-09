ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Tim Michels Opens Campaign Headquarters in Milwaukee County, Stressing Education, Crime & Elections

By Jessica McBride
wisconsinrightnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels opened his campaign headquarters in Milwaukee County, stressing election integrity, educational freedom, and backing law enforcement to fight crime. Historically, if Republicans could get 40% of Milwaukee County votes, they were well-positioned to win statewide. By locating his HQ in Milwaukee County, Michels and...

www.wisconsinrightnow.com

Comments / 16

doesmyopinionmatter
4d ago

Wisconsin does not need a guy who does not live in our state 365 days a year and has million dollar homes in other states. You will not get my vote

Reply(1)
7
Frank27
4d ago

we don't need no Republicans for governor remember the last one in office he was all about the Rich people

Reply(2)
7
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
theolafmessenger.com

The Wisconsin redistricting crisis

In 2020, the federally mandated census revealed population shifts that unbalanced voting districts across the state of Wisconsin, specifically their State Assembly and Senate districts. The previous voting districts were laid out according to a map passed by a Republican legislature in response to the 2010 census, and that map was largely designed to maintain Republican strongholds across the state by diluting Latinx and Black communities’ voting power. The 2010 electoral maps passed along party lines and were signed into law by former Governor Scott Walker and have remained in place these past ten years despite numerous legal challenges.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

More Wisconsin Republican congressmen want federal investigation into Madison firebombing

(The Center Square) – The calls for a federal investigation into a firebombing at the pro-life office in Madison are growing. Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Mike Gallagher all signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking the Department of Justice to get involved in the case.
MADISON, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Kenosha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Education
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Elections
City
Milwaukee, WI
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Joe Biden
captimes.com

State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Stressing Education#Crime Elections#Republicans#Hq#Michels Corp
Badger Herald

An Endless Cycle: Inequities of Wisconsin prison system push advocates to fight for reform

Milwaukee native Ramiah Whiteside was just 17 years old when a judge sentenced him to 47 years in prison. While Whiteside only served 20 years of his sentence, he cycled through 11 different correctional institutions, bouncing between super maximum security facilities all the way down to community custody. In consistently overcrowded prisons – where three people would sometimes be packed into a cell designed for one person – with little respect for individual privacy, prison was a dehumanizing experience for Whiteside.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
wizmnews.com

After multiple court challenges, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional changes little, as GOP blocked from undoing gerrymandering blunder

Redistricting in Wisconsin is complete. Though additional court cases could change some of the political lines, experts say the 3rd Congressional District, which hugs the Mississippi River and includes La Crosse, Stevens Point and Eau Claire, is likely set for the decade. Republicans are licking their lips. Peter Cameron is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Clerk responds to “ballot harvesting” complaint

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys has responded to a complaint filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging she took part in “ballot harvesting.”. “As it has consistently done, the City of Green Bay ran a fair, free, and accessible election on April 5,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wortfm.org

Report Shows Declining Walleye Population in Wisconsin

A recent report from the UW Madison Center for Limnology shows that walleye populations are declining around the state. The fish has long been regarded as the state’s top game fish, and has been a selling point to anglers around the world. Earlier today, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Judge finds Wisconsin lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general’s settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy