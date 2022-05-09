ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

‘Anarchy 1312′ Molotov Cocktail Attack: Wisconsin Family Action Condemns Tony Evers’ Weak Response

By Jessica McBride & Jim Piwowarczyk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Family Action is condemning Gov. Tony Evers‘ weak response to the Molotov cocktail attack against its Madison, Wisconsin, office, saying Evers “said nothing about demanding a full investigation and criminal prosecution. He just told his supporters he’d keep supporting abortion.”. “Early this morning a leftist...

Comments / 95

Barb Degard
4d ago

evil is his name murder is his game. The democrats all support first degree murder. Murder for hire and they will say anything to get it done.

Reply(1)
45
WI MARK
4d ago

Democrats are for criminals not law abiding citizens. Evers already pardoned 500 convicts hes going for a new record. then acts surprised that crime is going up

Reply
42
AP_001063.fbc7391d6ed7474981874d32be493dc0.1509
4d ago

Would anyone expect any more action from Never Evers

Reply
30
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

More Wisconsin Republican congressmen want federal investigation into Madison firebombing

(The Center Square) – The calls for a federal investigation into a firebombing at the pro-life office in Madison are growing. Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Mike Gallagher all signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking the Department of Justice to get involved in the case.
MADISON, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

An Endless Cycle: Inequities of Wisconsin prison system push advocates to fight for reform

Milwaukee native Ramiah Whiteside was just 17 years old when a judge sentenced him to 47 years in prison. While Whiteside only served 20 years of his sentence, he cycled through 11 different correctional institutions, bouncing between super maximum security facilities all the way down to community custody. In consistently overcrowded prisons – where three people would sometimes be packed into a cell designed for one person – with little respect for individual privacy, prison was a dehumanizing experience for Whiteside.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new daily COVID-19 case report from DHS shows that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the rolling death average for Wisconsin are continuing to climb. For the first time since last Monday, there was only two COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. This means...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Break
Politics
wizmnews.com

After multiple court challenges, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional changes little, as GOP blocked from undoing gerrymandering blunder

Redistricting in Wisconsin is complete. Though additional court cases could change some of the political lines, experts say the 3rd Congressional District, which hugs the Mississippi River and includes La Crosse, Stevens Point and Eau Claire, is likely set for the decade. Republicans are licking their lips. Peter Cameron is...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin DOJ: Most people injured by police are young, white men

(The Center Square) – The first report on officer-involved use-of-force in Wisconsin may surprise some people. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday released the numbers on cases where suspects died or were hurt, or where police officers fired their gun while chasing or arresting a suspect. Kaul’s office reported...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE

