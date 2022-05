A number of animal rescue organizations, both locally and nationally, are calling on a Southern Indiana laboratory to halt the practice of testing on puppies, and have requested that the 32 puppies scheduled to be put to death next week instead be released to the care of the rescues. The rescues are also asking for other animal advocates and members of the community to join them for a peaceful and public walk in protest of the laboratory's practices. Keep reading to find out how you can help.

POSEY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO