ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New Member Joins Edge’s Stable At WrestleMania Backlash

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month fans saw Edge and AJ Styles face off at WrestleMania with Edge picking up the win after Damian Priest showed up. On Sunday night Styles and Edge faced off in a rematch which also saw the Rated R...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Explanation For Recently Released Star

So that’s where he went. One of the more surprising stories of the last few weeks has been WWE’s latest batch of releases. While WWE releasing names might not be a surprise, some of the names who were let go night have been. There were a few names who left the company despite being in the middle of a story. Now we have a storyline explanation of where they went.
WWE
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Damian Priest
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Wanted WWE Title Match At WrestleMania To Be 2 Minutes Long

CM Punk and Chris Jericho are both currently in All Elite Wrestling, but they clashed on several occasions during their time in WWE. at WrestleMania 28, Chris Jericho challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and it was Punk who walked out with the gold.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Raw Women
PWMania

Possible Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Change Due To AEW Star Suffering Injury

AEW taped a segment for this week’s Rampage where Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet). Schiavone announced that Hikaru Shida is currently injured, so Kris Statlander will be replacing her against Red Velvet in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match that is scheduled to take place next Friday 5/20.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Taps Out To Hook and Stretchered Out After AEW Dynamite Goes Off-Air

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, a dark segment featuring CM Punk and Hook took place. Punk, who played the role of a heel in Long Island, NY, tried to avoid a confrontation with Hook. Danhausen prevented Punk from leaving the ringside area with a curse. Punk tried to beg but Hook ended up putting him in the Redrum submission and Punk tapped out.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On The Future Of Edge’s Judgment Day Stable

Join the club. There have been all kinds of stables in WWE history and some of them have been a lot more successful than others. They are the kind of thing that can do a lot of good things for several people at once and that makes them all the more interesting. WWE has a few of them going at the moment and now one of them might be about to get another member added.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch made a wonderful gesture

Anyone who has become accustomed to the character she has played in recent years will probably have forgotten the sensitivity that Becky Lynch has always guaranteed in everyday life. The great Irish fighter has in fact exploded thanks to her gimmick, all determination and few scruples. But behind The Man...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star “Very Likely” To Join The Bloodline

Together as The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and The Usos have been able to dominate WWE. Reigns and The Usos have proved to be a force to be reckoned with, and recently there’s been talk of the group possibly adding another member. Naomi recently shared her thoughts on possibly joining...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Reportedly Frustrated And Leaning Toward Leaving The Company

Things can sometimes get tense in the world of professional wrestling and last month it was reported by Fightful Select that MJF got into a heated discussion with Tony Khan. It was said that the discussion left both men frustrated for different reasons with MJF being unhappy about his contract situation and the pay scale. Khan was reportedly frustrated over MJF doing an interview with Ariel Helwani without informing AEW PR.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Diamond Mine Gets Big Addition

WWE NXT's The Diamond Mine has experienced some shakeups throughout its existence, losing several members last year and then losing its leader and main talker in Malcolm Bivens in the past few weeks. Tonight the faction got some reinforcements however, adding a recent signing to the mix that should have fans excited. Roderick Strong was having a heated discussion with the Creed Brothers, and during that talk he revealed he was bringing on a new member to the crew to help them dominate, and the new recruit was none other than Damon Kemp, who is also known as Bobby Steveson.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Drew McIntyre Wants To Bring Retired Title Back

Throughout his WWE career Drew McIntyre has managed to win some major championships including the WWE Title, the Intercontinental Title and the Raw Tag Team Titles. McIntyre also managed to win the NXT Title during his run with the brand, but there’s one specific belt he still wants to add to his resume.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Swap Him In: WWE May Be Planning A Replacement Tag Team

They have a plan for that. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be easy to see someone fall through the cracks. This might be due to something that they bring on themselves but sometimes it can be due to something out of their control. That is the case again in NXT, but now WWE might be doing something to make the whole situation that much better.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On The Internal WWE RAW Women’s Roster Of Babyfaces And Heels

The internal roster for the WWE RAW women’s division has shifted a bit in recent weeks with Asuka and Lacey Evans returning, and Rhea Ripley turning heel. Alexa Bliss also returned this past Monday but she was still listed as the #2 RAW babyface while she was away from the storylines. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch remain at the top of the babyface and heel rosters.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy