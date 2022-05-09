ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U2’s Bono and The Edge perform concert in Ukraine bomb shelter

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after that unforgettably corny poem almost made the world turn against him, Bono has offered some appeasement with a powerful concert in a Ukraine bomb shelter. Accompanied by his U2 bandmate The Edge, the pair performed for just under an hour in a Kyiv subway station, praising the country’s...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

