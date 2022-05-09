Moline sweeps Alleman to win WB6

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The president of Augustana College was honored Thursday ahead of his retirement. Steve Bahls is Augustana's 8th president who's set to retire in July. The college renamed its "Founders Hall" to "Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center". "I'm deeply indebted to the Augustana College...
MONMOUTH, Ill — Seven sets of twins will be graduating from Monmouth College on May 15th, 2022. For the siblings that are part of the largest group in the school's history, it's exciting to have others understand the experience of graduating with someone in your family. Courtney and Kara...
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Teams from Quad Cities area high schools and colleges competed Friday, May 13 in a special kind of design competition at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon. The Cardboard Boat Regatta Race, run by the Quad City Engineering & Science Council, forced local students, teachers and STEM...
DEWITT, Iowa — As 90-degree weather hits the Quad Cities area Wednesday, May 11, students in the Central DeWitt Community School District will be taking a dip into frigid waters for a special cause. Students in grades four through 12 will get the chance to take a polar plunge...
MOLINE, Ill. — Jim Mertens started his Quad Cities career in February 1995, when he was first hired to be the main anchor of the evening shows. From there, he held many different on-air positions at the station. He anchored and produced the weekend evening shows, was an evening show reporter and created the 6:30 p.m. newscast.
MOLINE, Ill. — This approaching cold front will be the main trigger to set off a broken line of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Storms are possible through 7 p.m. Friday, especially in western Illinois. Most of the activity will be to the south and east of the Quad Cities.
With only days left in its spring 2022 semester, Augustana College in Rock Island reissued a face mask mandate inside campus buildings after an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The masking requirement went into effect Monday, May 9 for all students, staff and guests inside campus buildings...
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School is currently the site of a rare educational achievement: a student achieving the maximum score on the ACT. Bettendorf junior Maxwell Rantilla is one of the very few students in the nation to score 36 on the standardized ACT test - the highest grade you can get.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos was one of four firefighters posthumously honored Tuesday in Springfield, Illinois. The memorial services were part of the 29th annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighting Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony. Ramos died in the line of duty on Dec. 4,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis has deemed 2022 the "Year of Healing" to coincide with National Hospital Week, which runs from May 8 to May 14. The name is in honor of the health care workers who have given their time to protect community members throughout the pandemic. The wall...
A Rock Island family is still looking for answers as to who may have killed its cat in late April. The cat, Milo, was found skinned and gutted just a few hundred yards away from owner Steve Havercamp's home. The family and the community have joined together to raise money,...
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline resident was left without a home after a fire left the building uninhabitable Wednesday morning. According to the Moline Fire Department, at about 7:30 a.m. on May 11, responders arrived at the 900 block of North Shore Drive after a resident smelled smoke and called 911.
GALESBURG, Ill. — Knox College in Galesburg honored members of its community who died while fighting in the U.S. military with a new interactive display on campus, according to a release from the college. The new exhibit, called the 99 Lives Gold Star Memorial, is located in the lobby...
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The United Steelworkers Union says its Arconic workers have overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a strike if a tentative contract agreement cannot be reached by noon on Sunday. Local 105 Guide Lee Shaffer says USW members in four states unanimously passed the authorization, giving power...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pleasant Valley Community High School student Kavya Kalathur is one of three Iowa seniors named to the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, according to the Iowa Department of Education. The White House Commission for Presidential Scholars selects students based on academic achievement, artistic and technical...
RIVERDALE, Iowa — More than 3,000 Arconic workers represented by the United Steelworkers International Union are set to hold a strike authorization vote on Thursday, May 12. That includes around 1,800 who work at the Davenport Works facility in Riverdale. USW has been in negotiations in Pittsburgh since April...
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — After a year of speculation, leaders on the I-80 bridge project have revealed seven potential locations for the new crossing and say a proposed bison bridge will not factor into the decision. The Illinois Department of Transportation says while it is aware of the interest...
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Multiple departments are responding to a semitruck rollover crash that happened at about 9 a.m. Friday, May 13 at the eastbound Interstate 80 exit ramp that leads to eastbound Interstate 88. East Moline Fire and Police, Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Rock Island County Sheriff's...
Comments / 0