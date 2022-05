MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team fell in its opening game at the 2022 NCAA Division II South 1 Regional on Thursday, dropping a 5-0 decision to No. 4 seed Nova Southeastern on the campus of Auburn Montgomery. The fifth-seeded Chargers slip to 38-16, while NSU improves to 38-12. The Chargers will now face the loser of No. 1 seed AUM and No. 8 seed Tuskegee tomorrow in an elimination game scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO