This Week in Continental, May 9 – 15

Chadd Larry Holley, 50, of DeFuniak Springs, passed away April 27, 2022, among his family. He was born May 27, 1971 in Defiance, Ohio. Upon graduation from Ayersville High School in 1989, Chadd joined the Unites States Air Force. In his time at Moody Air Force Base, he met and married Melissa and served his country as an aircraft mechanic for the F16 and F117 Stealth Jets, rising to Crew Chief, over the next 9 years. After serving, he continued to explore his love of mechanics, both in his spare time and for work throughout his life.

DEFIANCE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO