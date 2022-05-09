ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continental, OH

This Week in Continental, May 9 – 15

By Adam Donaldson
continentalenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, May 14:Continental Community Garage Sales. Sign up below with your email address to receive the Continental eNews in your inbox and always be in-the-know! Please note that this is a double...

www.continentalenews.com

WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
The Lima News

Perry Township bulls advance to world championship

FORT WORTH — This isn’t Justin Cornwell’s first rodeo. But the Bath High School graduate won’t be competing himself. Cornwell, who raises bucking bulls in Perry Township, traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, this week to support two of his bulls as they compete in the Professional Bull Riders World Finals.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eaton Register Herald

R&M Boutique opens in Eaton

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce welcomed R&M Boutique LLC into its membership and to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 22. R&M Boutique is located at 112 E. Main St. in downtown Eaton. The owners, Rachel Miller and Marissa Lindsey, have taken strides to create a stylish, yet family friendly environment for their community. The business offers “classy and elegant” apparel for their patrons.
Continental, OH
continentalenews.com

Richard L Stauffer, 1929 – 2022

CONTINENTAL – Richard L. Stauffer, 82, of Continental, died 10:40 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Vancrest of Holgate. He was born October 12, 1929, in Continental to the late Clarence and Edna (VanScoyoc) Stauffer. On February 2, 1964, he married Nancy Fricke, who survives in Continental. Other survivors...
CONTINENTAL, OH
continentalenews.com

Chadd L Holley, 1971 – 2022

Chadd Larry Holley, 50, of DeFuniak Springs, passed away April 27, 2022, among his family. He was born May 27, 1971 in Defiance, Ohio. Upon graduation from Ayersville High School in 1989, Chadd joined the Unites States Air Force. In his time at Moody Air Force Base, he met and married Melissa and served his country as an aircraft mechanic for the F16 and F117 Stealth Jets, rising to Crew Chief, over the next 9 years. After serving, he continued to explore his love of mechanics, both in his spare time and for work throughout his life.
DEFIANCE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally visits coworkers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meteorologist Bob Nunnally stopped at NBC4 on Wednesday morning to visit coworkers after months of battling cancer. This was Bob’s first time back at the station after his cancer diagnosis in January. Wearing an NBC4 hat, Bob smiled and was in good spirits as anchors Brad Johansen and Matt Barnes unfurled a banner that read, “WE [heart] U BOB!” The banner also included messages of love and encouragement from fans at the recent COSI Science Festival.
#Bible Study#The Continental Enews
sent-trib.com

Humane society garage sale starts May 26 at fairgrounds

The 28th Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale opens its doors on May 26 at 9 a.m. and runs through May 28 at 2 p.m. in the Grandstands and Home & Garden Buildings at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Donations of clothing, household items, electronics, furniture, toys, collectibles and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio might be where Twitter’s headquarters lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Twitter could mark the first high-profile headquarters search in a post-COVID world, and that might spell good news for smaller cities not usually on the shortlist for trophy relocations. Twitter’s headquarters is considered in play as Elon Musk works to complete his acquisition of the company, with many […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Invasive worm found in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension service reports that a homeowner in Trumbull County discovered an invasive worm on their lawn last week. The Hammerhead worm not only eats native earthworms which are a benefit to soil, but the Extension Service also says there have been reports that some people are sensitive to the mucus they secrete.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

24th Cheesecakerie closes Ypsilanti location, plans to open Ohio storefront

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Family-owned and operated 24th Cheesecakerie is closing its Ypsilanti store on Sunday, May 8. On Facebook, the beloved Washtenaw County business said that the closure is indefinite. But don’t worry, the 24th Cheesecakerie Briarwood Mall location, at 100 Briarwood Cir., is still open and serving slices.
YPSILANTI, MI
Farm and Dairy

Find walleye, muskie in Ohio public fishing spots

AKRON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s public fishing lakes and reservoirs teem with fish such as muskellunge, walleye and smallmouth bass. Now is the perfect time to grab a fish pole and try to catch them, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ohio has...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Cowan Lake drowning victims are identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake on Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County coroner identified the bodies as though of Kendrick Scott Jesionawski, 50,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Brood X cicadas are back — kind of...

Billions of Brood X cicadas crawled out of the ground last summer, and their offspring aren't expected to appear until 2038. Except, there might be some late to the party. Mt. Saint Joseph Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences Gene Kritsky says some Brood X members might make an appearance this year. He says it happened the last time Brood X came out in 2005.
CINCINNATI, OH

