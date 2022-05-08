ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Midsummer Night’s Dream as midspring ballet

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarwick, NY | May 4, 2022 — Warwick Dance Collective will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Ballet” at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 14, in collaboration with Warwick Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and tickets are on sale...

Explore 18th century daily life at Hathorn house on Founders’ Day

Friends of Hathorn will present a Founders’ Day living history event on the grounds of the Old Stone House Inn on May 21. Visit the historic Gen.John Hathorn home for a day of exploring daily life in the late 18th century, focusing on Hathorn’s militia and all the people of the area during the Revolution.
Celebration of Life will honor Goshen High School art teacher

Goshen High School will host a Celebration of Life and Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, May 14, in honor of former art teacher Christopher Tucci, who passed away on March 27, 2021. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Goshen High School athletic field. Attendees are encouraged to...
GOSHEN, NY
Warwick, NY
Warwick, NY
Goshen spring sports boast undefeated records at season’s midpoint

At the midpoint of the spring season, Varsity Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Girls Golf and Girls Track are sporting undefeated records. The Girls Lacrosse team is currently 5-0 and fighting for their second title. Top scores thus far are Alexa Kriney (13) and Grace Gardner (12). Midfield has been controlled by impact player senior Megan Salte and Emily Dowling being strong off draw controls. The defense is led by goalie Carly Larsen with 35 saves and senior Lauren Lingerman. Eleven of 19 girls have scored, and 15 girls on the team have GPAs over 90. Larsen (Division I, American University) and Gardner (Division II, College of St. Rose) have signed Letters of Intent.
GOSHEN, NY
Walter A. Jensen

Walter A. Jensen, age 90, of Goshen passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Garnet Hospital. Walter was born November 7, 1931 in Goshen, NY. He is the son of the late Anders Wilhelm and the late Selma Ruth (Stock) Jensen. Walt led a life centered on service to...
GOSHEN, NY
Meet the candidates for Chester School Board

I am an incumbent on the Chester Board of Education. I have been a resident of Chester for over 18 years and have been with Orange and Rockland Utilities for over 28 years where I am a manager. I have a BS degree in Psychology from Gordon College and a MS in Computer Science from NYU. Currently, I serve on the Village of Chester ZBA, the Chester School Board, and the Board of Directors for the O&R Utilities Employees Federal Credit Union. My son graduated from the Academy last year, and my daughter is finishing her junior year at the high school. Our children have been able to receive great teaching and participate in the music, athletics, Odyssey of the Mind, and other extracurricular offerings at the schools. I have volunteered for Chester Recreation as a coach and in the Scouts as a leader.
CHESTER, NY
William Shakespeare
Fire Police Car Show and Food Truck Fest on track for May 22

The Fifth Annual Orange County Fire Police Car Show and Food Truck Festival will roll onto the Goshen Historic Track on Sunday, May 22.This event, running from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, will feature a different kind of horsepower at the world’s oldest active harness racing track. Vintage cars of all makes and models may inspire nostalgia, while sharing the track with food trucks offering a wide array of delicious foods and desserts. Music will be provided by DJ Hot Rod.
GOSHEN, NY
Village of Goshen Police Board Report for May 9, 2022

The new Speed Trailer has been received and placed in service on various streets in the Village. If any resident would like it placed on their street to address speeding issues, call the Department at 845-294-7988. As part of the statewide initiative, Operation Safe Stop, patrols have been monitoring school...

