Five Blasts Lifts Gamecocks to a Sunday Win over Texas A&M
By USC Athletics
live5news.com
5 days ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The University of South Carolina baseball team hit five home runs on its way to a 9-4 win over No. 13 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon (May 8) at Blue Bell Park. The big fly was Colin Burgess’ grand slam in the fourth inning....
Myrtle Beach, SC - Kevin Alcantara hit a go-ahead grand slam and the Charleston RiverDogs left 12 men on base as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans snapped their win streak at six in a 13-4 game Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans scored five runs in two separate innings after the RiverDogs led into the fifth.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball fell to Atlantic Coast Conference member North Carolina Wednesday night, losing 12-1 at Boshamer Stadium. The Buccaneers found their lone run in the third inning as Connor Carter came around to score on a fielder’s choice. North Carolina (29-18) was the...
Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs used an outstanding pitching performance in a 5-1 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night to secure their sixth straight victory and move into first place in the Carolina League’s South Division. Ben Peoples and Austin Vernon combined to hold the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in check all night. The RiverDogs now own the best record in the league.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Baseball. Berkeley 8, Summerville 1 - Hayden Newbold hit a grand slam to lead the Stags to the win. Berkeley will host Lexington in a winners game on Saturday while Summerville will travel to Chapin for an elimination game. 3-A - Lower State Game 1. Brookland-Cayce...
Myrtle Beach, SC - Patrick Wicklander pitched 5.0 solid innings and the offense took advantage of some early errors as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-3 in the first game of an important series on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The RiverDogs (19-9) scored five runs over...
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Carolina walked nine UNCG Spartan hitters, seven of which came around to score, as the Chanticleers fell on the road 14-2 in midweek action at UNCG on Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C. The loss dropped CCU to 29-16-1 overall and 11-10 on the road this...
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Shortstop Tilo Skole collected four hits in The Citadel’s 9-6, 11-inning setback to Winthrop Tuesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Score: Winthrop 9, The Citadel 6 (11 innings) Records: The Citadel (22-25), Winthrop (14-32) Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to USC Upstate, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park. It was Upstate’s first win in 14 meetings in the series. The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the second inning on three hits. Carolina came back to score a run in the bottom […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Softball. Wando 10, River Bluff 2 - The Warriors win the District 6 title and will travel to Lexington on Friday for the Lower States. Summerville 4, White Knoll 3 - The Green Wave go on the road and win 2 games to earn the District 8 title. They’ll host Chapin in the Lower States on Friday.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry high schools each named new boys head basketball coaches on Thursday. Burke hired former Citadel star and St. John’s head coach Kevin Hammack to lead the program. Hammack has been a coach in the Lowcountry for 13 years including last season as an assistant coach for the girls team at Burke.
FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.
Lexington, SC 05/12/2022 - At several recent meetings of Lexington County School District One's Board of Trustees, they approved the hiring and/or promotion of seven educators to the position of assistant principal at schools across the district. These new assistant principals will begin on July 1, 2022. Tiffany A. Wagner...
FLORENCE, S.C. — If you’re headed on a road trip north on Interstate 95 any time soon, you’ll be able to stop at the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” at the first-ever Buc-ee’s in South Carolina. The mega-gas station will open its newest travel center...
Jamison is an Orangeburg, South Carolina native who was inspired to pursue a career in education after recognizing the disparities in education and opportunities across districts, the South Carolina Department of Education reports. He holds an undergraduate degree from Clemson University and a master’s from Johns Hopkins and currently works as a seventh through tenth grade English teacher at Legacy Early College in Greenville with the South Carolina Public Charter School District.
Imagine a Corvette convertible falling in love with a motorcycle. If they got married, their offspring would look like a Slingshot. Slingshots are open air vehicles that feature two wheels on the front and one in the back. The bold and flashy vehicles are built for fun, cruising and showing off.
ELGIN, S.C. (WPDE) — The fifth earthquake in 24 hours has been recorded near South Carolina's capital one day after a preliminary 3.3 magnitude. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9 magnitude took place at 11:55 p.m. Monday about four miles east of Elgin. As of 5:30 a.m.,...
Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure spinning east of Wilmington, North Carolina will continue to move southwest toward the South Carolina coastline later tonight. This is going to help to bring some much needed rainfall to the area. Scattered rain will be possible tonight and into our Friday as well. The wind direction will shift from the north to the southeast tomorrow leading to warmer temperatures which will bring in a little better chance of a few thunderstorms. With peeks of sunshine Friday, highs will top out in the upper 70s. Scattered rain and storms will move inland, away from the coast, Friday afternoon and evening along the seabreeze. A few areas of rain are possible Friday night before drier air takes over for the weekend. We can’t rule out one or two showers or storms this weekend but most of you will stay dry. We expect more sunshine Saturday and Sunday leading to hotter temperatures! Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Saturday with upper 80s likely on Sunday.
