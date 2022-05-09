ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Browns CB Erich Barnes Passes Away

Cover picture for the articleCornerback Erich Barnes, whose 14-year NFL career included 7 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, has passed away. The hard-hitting, 6-time Pro Bowler, succumbed to an unspecified long illness on April 29 in New York. Barnes grew up as a Cleveland Browns fan before the Bears signed him and traded...

