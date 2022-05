MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO