In the two contested primaries for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, money has mattered a lot. But it may not end up being the deciding factor. In the Republican primary, TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick have spent millions of dollars — much of it from their own considerable wealth — on advertisements viciously attacking one another. But it is conservative commentator Kathy Barnette who has experienced a polling surge in the final days of the race. Barnette operated most of her campaign on a shoestring budget, but now, monied PACs are stepping in to support her.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO