Calimesa, CA

Calimesa moves forward with 179-lot subdivision

By KAREN DASILVA
 5 days ago

A project to subdivide about 44 acres into 179 residential lots moved forward last week after the Calimesa Planning Commission approved resolutions for an environmental assessment and tentative tract map, despite some concerns and issues. The property, in the southwest area of Calimesa and known as Rancho Suzy Lynn,...

Yucaipa Planning approves a 17-unit apartment project

A 17-unit apartment complex was approved by the Yucaipa Planning Commission April 20, which will be located at 13561 Fifth St. Assistant Planner Christian Farmer presented the architectural review for the new development said, “The site is located on a 2.6 acre parcel … The current site features a single family residence that will be subdivided as part of this project with the 2.31 acre vacant portion of the lot to be developed.”
YUCAIPA, CA
Opposes the striped streets

Remember March of 2020 when Yucaipa City Council asked for a half cent increase because there no money to fund EMS? Yet now, there are monies to fund an idiotic idea to stripe the streets red, white and blue? I guess being like Temecula is more important than saving your home or a life. Time for a new council. They can all move to Temecula and enjoy their striped streets.
YUCAIPA, CA
Calimesa trash rates set for slight increase

Rates for trash services in Calimesa will increase slightly with the new fiscal year, beginning July 1. Even though residents are now sorting their trash differently because of Senate Bill 1383, which went into effect at the start of the new year, the cost of additional requirements is not being passed on to customers this year, said Alex Braicovich, senior vice president of Environmental Services for waste hauler CR&R, who attended the Calimesa City Council meeting on May 2.
CALIMESA, CA
City leaders vote to move forward with mall plans

For five hours Tuesday night at a special joint meeting of the Redlands City Council and the Planning Commission, the Redlands Mall project was discussed before the two bodies each voted unanimously to move forward with redevelopment of the mall site. Much of the discussion Tuesday night concerned physical aspects...
REDLANDS, CA
Calimesa, CA
AV planners get first look at downtown plan

Apple Valley’s plan to revitalize its downtown is scheduled to be presented to the town’s planning commission May 18. The Village Specific Plan is a blueprint for development and public improvements in a 651-acre section of the town, as well as a means to preserve that part of Apple Valley’s “distinct historic character,” according to a statement on the town’s website.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Upcoming water restrictions on affected Inland Empire residents will be dependent on water supplier

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Inland Empire Utilities Agency General Manager Shivaji Deshmukh. Jonathan Linden: Just two weeks ago, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) voted to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in their region. One of those water agencies was the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA), whose coverage area includes Chino Hills, Ontario, and Fontana. Shivaji Deshmukh joins me now and is the General Manager for the IEUA. To get started here, Shivaji, with these new regulations being put in place by the MWD, what is your agency’s response to these new regulations?
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Officials break ground on Menifee action park, pump track

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Gale Webb Kids-R-#1 Action Sports Park was held Wednesday at the corner of Craig Avenue and Evans Road, celebrating the start of constructing a pump track approved by the City Council a year ago. The pump track is named after Menifee resident Gale Webb, who...
MENIFEE, CA
1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yucaipa agrees to state and federal grant opportunity lobby services

The city of Yucaipa council members agreed to continue the services of Innovative Federal Strategies, LLC for federal lobbying services for another year. The city has had good results using this firm in the past. This service was not to exceed the amount of $66,500 for the next year. A...
YUCAIPA, CA
Board to consider Sheriff’s request to hike rates for contract cities

The Board of Supervisors today will consider Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco's request to hike the blanket rate charged to 16 cities and other contract entities for the use of patrol deputies and support services associated with operations. The 4.09% increase, if approved, would be retroactive to July 1, 2021. According to sheriff's officials, it's The post Board to consider Sheriff’s request to hike rates for contract cities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Forty residents of apartment complex in Fontana are displaced by fire

About 40 residents of a multi-unit apartment complex in central Fontana were displaced by a fire which erupted in the early morning hours of May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at 2:43 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke showing from two units on...
FONTANA, CA
46125 Vale Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22096136)

GORGEOUS BIG BEAR ESTATE! Welcome to this idyllic, custom home with incredible views overlooking Baldwin Lake! Situated on 1.38+ acres, this home comes with newly constructed 4 stall barns, round pen and open arena with horse lovers in mind. This craftsman home features 5 bedrooms overlooking the mountains and 2.5 baths. Enjoy your winter nights in the oversized great room featuring wood ceiling and wood fireplace with blower. The spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, copper tile ceiling, copper sink and a center island. The living room and dining room combo has a dual river rock fireplace shared with the kitchen. Downstairs main bath comes newly renovated with freestanding tub and walk in shower. There is a half bath in the laundry along with 2 sinks and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the benefits of owning a private well which was recently upgraded with a whole house filtration system. This wonderful home also has a new roof, new flooring throughout and new furnace. Plenty of room for your toys in the 3 car garage and 5 storage sheds. Fully fenced yard is equipped with automatic garage opener which offers plenty of privacy. Expansive backyard with opportunity to build a possible ADU or a second home. Enjoy the amazing views of the Snow Summit Ski Resort. Conveniently located with access to all the ski resorts and walking distance to the Pacific Crest Trail.
BIG BEAR, CA
Redlands fills the new position of homeless solutions coordinator

In its continuing effort to provide and connect individuals with services and resources to ease the burdens on unhoused individuals and to address the quality of life issues for the community that are often associated with transient behaviors, the city of Redlands recently created and filled the position of homeless solutions coordinator.
REDLANDS, CA
Neighborhood 'under siege' from parked RVs

Lake View Terrace residents are saying their neighborhood is "under siege" from homeless people parking in front of their homes. Christina Gonzalez spoke to residents and some who are parked there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Covid-19 Recovery Rate Remains High In Riverside County

The recovery rate from Covid-19 in Riverside County is holding steady at 98.6%. 601,693 people have tested positive in more than 2 years, and 593,314 of them of recovered. 6,518 people have died from Covid-19 in Riverside County in more than 2 years, so the death toll remains at 1% of all the people who have tested positive.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Pueblo Viejo Villas housing development opens in Coachella

A key milestone in the redevelopment of an area in Coachella's downtown was reached Monday morning with the grand opening of the Pueblo Viejo Villas. The development includes housing for more than 100 units and the city expects it to be fully occupied by June. Pueblo Viejo Villas, located on 6th Street, is part of The post Pueblo Viejo Villas housing development opens in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

