Calimesa moves forward with 179-lot subdivision

GORGEOUS BIG BEAR ESTATE! Welcome to this idyllic, custom home with incredible views overlooking Baldwin Lake! Situated on 1.38+ acres, this home comes with newly constructed 4 stall barns, round pen and open arena with horse lovers in mind. This craftsman home features 5 bedrooms overlooking the mountains and 2.5 baths. Enjoy your winter nights in the oversized great room featuring wood ceiling and wood fireplace with blower. The spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, copper tile ceiling, copper sink and a center island. The living room and dining room combo has a dual river rock fireplace shared with the kitchen. Downstairs main bath comes newly renovated with freestanding tub and walk in shower. There is a half bath in the laundry along with 2 sinks and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the benefits of owning a private well which was recently upgraded with a whole house filtration system. This wonderful home also has a new roof, new flooring throughout and new furnace. Plenty of room for your toys in the 3 car garage and 5 storage sheds. Fully fenced yard is equipped with automatic garage opener which offers plenty of privacy. Expansive backyard with opportunity to build a possible ADU or a second home. Enjoy the amazing views of the Snow Summit Ski Resort. Conveniently located with access to all the ski resorts and walking distance to the Pacific Crest Trail.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO