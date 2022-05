In the last two weeks, Mike Boynton has added three players to his 2022-23 roster — and all have come from the mid-major ranks. John-Michael Wright, Russell Harrison and Caleb Asberry put Oklahoma State’s tally of mid-major transfers to eight under Boynton. The definition of “mid-major” is up to some interpretation, but generally it’s everyone apart from the Power Five conferences, the American and the Big East, with a few exceptions.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO