Chicago, IL

Cubs scratch RHP Marcus Stroman, put him on IL

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs scratched Marcus Stroman for their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then...

keyt.com

KEYT

Phillies score 2 runs in 9th inning, hold off Dodgers 9-7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs, the Philadelphia Phillies pushed two runs across in the ninth inning after squandering a six-run lead and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. The Phillies saw their 7-1 lead evaporate after the Dodgers used a four-run eighth to tie the game 7-all. In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run on a wild pitch by reliever Daniel Hudson with the bases loaded. Harper then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Hudson (1-3) took the loss. Johan Comargo also homered for the Phillies. Andrew Bellatti (1-0) worked 2/3 of a inning and picked up the win. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on IL with inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint. The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Walker Buehler will start instead. Los Angeles recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to take Kershaw's roster spot. The 34-year-old Kershaw is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Stanton homers twice as Yankees beat White Sox 15-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in six runs, and the New York Yankees used a seven-run eighth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 15-7 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also connected for major league-leading New York in the opener of an eight-game trip. Judge had four RBIs and Donaldson drove in three runs. Led by its relentless lineup, New York won for the 16th time in 18 games. Stanton and Co. are off to the franchise's best start since the Yankees also opened 23-8 in 2003.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

Padres sign Robinson Canó, plan to use him off the bench

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter. The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum. Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors' second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefited from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0. The 22-year-old left hander threw a career-high 108 pitches in his 11th big league start, striking out two and walking one. He completed the 12th no-hitter in franchise history when Yandy Diaz grounded out shortstop Andrew Velazquez to end the game. Brett Phillips reached with one out in the seventh when first baseman Jared Walsh ranged to his right and bobbled Phillips' grounder. The crowd at Angel Stadium cheered and Walsh clapped moments later when the videoboard showed the play was ruled an error.
ANAHEIM, CA
KEYT

Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat. There will be back-to-back-to-back seventh games on Saturday that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It's the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. There could be even more seventh games on Sunday. Three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.
NHL
KEYT

Falcons' London embraces health, contract at rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Drake London celebrated good health and a new contract on the first day of the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp. London, the wide receiver who was the Falcons' first-round pick in last month's NFL draft from Southern California, missed the end of the 2021 season with a fractured right ankle. He said he was thrilled to have no restrictions for the first session of the two-day minicamp. London says his ankle "felt great." London signed a four-year deal on Thursday worth $21.5 million. The Falcons have a fifth-year option. London could be the team's top big-play threat at wide receiver.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Marcus Stroman
KEYT

Binnington makes 25 saves, Blues win 5-1, eliminate Wild

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control. Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series since defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. St. Louis will face Colorado in the second round. Matt Dumba scored in the third period for the Wild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KEYT

Ex-coach wins appeal over defamation claims against ESPN

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court has reinstated a lawsuit against ESPN by a former college gymnastics coach at Central Michigan University. Jerry Reighard claims he was defamed on Twitter by an ESPN reporter linking him to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar and a controversial coach. The appeals court found a lack of "minimal due diligence" by investigative reporter Dan Murphy when he referred to Reighard on Twitter in 2019. A judge ruled in favor of ESPN, saying the tweets were substantially true. But the appeals court says a jury should sort out what happened. ESPN says it will appeal.
DETROIT, MI
KEYT

Hearn pitches 1-hit ball for 5 innings, Texas beats Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Hearn allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings, Brad Miller homered and the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Royals' first hit literally was off Hearn. Michael A. Taylor sent a liner up the middle off the pitcher's leg that continued to the left of second base and into left field with two out in the second inning. Hearn walked three and struck out five. Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth, retiring Whit Merrifield on a grounder with two runners on base, for his sixth save in six opportunities.
ARLINGTON, TX

