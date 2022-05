Amdocs announced the opening of its Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, Texas. This lab will enable creative organizations serving our connected society to come together and create innovative services leveraging the power of 5G networks. The broader monetization potential of 5G lies in the ability to leverage its capabilities in different ways. This includes onboarding partner applications, slicing the network for enterprises and application providers and enabling software developers to reimagine–the “one size fits all” experiences that exist today.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO