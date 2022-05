Iskratel has announced that its two latest home gateways have been successfully tested by several operators, as they strive to provide a premium Wi-Fi 6 experience. This includes its Innbox G92 that has been successfully trialled and tested by Zeop at La Réunion. The latest additions to Iskratel’s Customer-Premises Equipment (CPE) portfolio; the Innbox G92 and Innbox E92 have been unveiled as premium Wi-Fi 6 solutions for remote connectivity. Each provides unique features to meet specific customer requirements. Innbox G92 is a GPON home gateway with 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 and EasyMesh compliant Wi-Fi controller and integrated fibre-termination unit (FTU) that reduces operational expenditure. Innbox E92 is an Ethernet home gateway, and whilst it is functionally identical to Innbox G92, it contains a Gigabit Ethernet (GE) uplink that makes it ideal for dual-box XGS-PON setups.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO