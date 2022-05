Soracom, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, announced the expansion of its Soracom Partner Space program to new members throughout the Americas and Europe. The program now reaches more than 800 best-in-class members throughout the world, including more than 100 certified partners representing hardware, software, solutions and integration services. The addition of these members will help IoT innovators accelerate time to market with as-needed access to complementary, best-in-class solutions and services that are ready to integrate at every level of the IoT stack.

