In the previous decade, broadband made major leaps. More Americans are connected to faster speeds now than ever before, and more smart devices are making daily life easier. Now, politicians and pundits are calling for high-speed internet in more homes to alleviate major socioeconomic pain points, open up greater access to telemedicine and remote work opportunities and close the digital divide. With an impending wave of massive government funding and the largest private investment cycle ever, the future of broadband is set to transform our world.

