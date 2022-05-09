ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after another suffers fatal fall from window

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following a fall from a window in Liverpool.

Police were called about 9.55pm on Sunday after a report a man in his 40s had fallen from the property on Longmoor Lane, near the junction of Inglis Road, in Walton.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

The 43-year-old who was arrested was known to the alleged victim and has been taken into custody for questioning.

Officers were undertaking forensic investigations and going house-to-house at the scene following the incident, while nearby security footage was also being reviewed.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes due to road closures on Longmoor Lane between Greenwich Road and Hall Road.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “We are in the extremely early stages of an investigation, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and our officers are at the scene while we conduct house-to-house enquiries and gather information.

“If you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area this evening then please let us know. Similarly if you were driving down Longmoor Lane and have dashcam footage then please review it and contact us if you see anything. All information you hold could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or with any information, was asked to contact the force on Twitter , Facebook or by calling 101 with reference 22000315871. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.

