May 9, 2021: Dartmouth grad-transfer guard Taurus Samuels committed to the Gophers Monday, adding to a strong 2022-23 roster. Gophers head coach Ben Johnson continues to craft his first full roster as a head coach, this time adding Dartmouth grad-transfer Taurus Samuels to the fold. Samuels, a 6-foot-1 guard averaged 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds last season for the Big Green. The only other school he publicly received interest from was Florida. After losing Abdoulaye Thiam to the portal last month, the Gophers have found the veteran guard depth that they desperately needed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO