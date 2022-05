Taking the train into Chicago can be fun, but if you live in the Madison area you currently have to do a bit of a two step to reach the track that takes you there. You can drive north to Columbus, east to Milwaukee, or south across the Illinois border to Harvard to hop Amtrak’s Hiawatha line to Chicago’s Union station. Last night, the Madison Common Council authorized funding for a study to advance the plan to eliminate this two-step, that will also provide rail service directly to Milwaukee.

