Attempted kidnapping captured on surveillance video in Burlington

By Louisa Moller
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BURLINGTON (CBS) — An attempted kidnapping in Burlington on Sunday night is under investigation by police. Around 8:20 p.m., Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing what appeared to be a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road.

On Monday, police released the 911 call audio. The caller can be heard asking the victim if she knew the suspect and the victim says no.

Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over.

WBZ-TV spoke with that Good Samaritan who asked to remain anonymous.

Surveillance video shows attempted kidnapping in Burlington (WBZ-TV)

“I was screaming get off of her, let her go, and just yelling. And, as soon as I got out of my car, she ran towards my car, I got out and he was gone,” the Good Samaritan said.

The department tweeted photos of the suspect around 10:15 p.m. showing the man as he fled the scene. Police say he jumped over the fence into the Burlington Department of Public Works parking lot.

Surveillance video from the business at the intersection of Middlesex Turnpike and Great Meadow Road showed the victim as she was followed down Middlesex Turnpike by the suspect. The video then showed the suspect grabbing her and dragging her across the Turnpike onto Great Meadow Road.

Police responded shortly after 8:30pm. There was an active scene with officers from Burlington, an Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9, and a Bedford police officer searching the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzIhT_0fXM0Yka00

Burlington Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping Sunday night (Photos Via Burlington Police Twitter)

The suspect was described as a white man in his teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, khaki/brown pants, and black and white sneakers.

“The area is popular, it’s right across the area from Third Ave. which is home to many restaurants, it’s usually pretty well-traveled even at 8 o’clock at night, certainly on a Sunday. So, there were certainly a lot of people around,” said Police Chief Thomas Browne. “Nobody has been arrested and that’s the immediate concern. This is a wake-up call for all of us. We need the public to be vigilant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

