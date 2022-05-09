ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi says Supreme Court "slapped women in the face"

By CBSLA Staff, Melissa Quinn
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxIZU_0fXLziYn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lfy1X_0fXLziYn00
Newsom, Pelosi speak on abortion rights in wake of leaked Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. 01:53

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday harshly criticized the Supreme Court for a draft opinion indicating a majority of justices may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to an abortion, saying it "slapped women in the face" by undermining their ability to make decisions about their families.

"This is about something so serious and so personal and so disrespectful of women," Pelosi said in an interview with "Face the Nation." "Here we are on Mother's Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face in terms of disrespect for their judgments about the size and timing of their families."

Written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated among the justices in February, the draft opinion calls Roe v. Wade "egregiously wrong." If finalized, it would overrule that decision and 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe and said states cannot enact regulations that impose an undue burden on a woman's right to an abortion before fetal viability.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the draft opinion was authentic, but noted it doesn't represent a decision by the court or the final position of any of its members.

Disclosure of the document, leaked from an institution that closely guards its secrets, sent shockwaves through Washington and sparked protests nationwide. President Biden called on Congress to pass legislation bolstering abortion rights, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the upper chamber will vote to advance a bill enshrining the right to an abortion established by Roe into federal law on Wednesday.

That vote, though, is all but certain to fail, as 60 votes are needed for the measure to move forward. Democrats control 50 seats in the Senate, and two Republicans who support abortion rights, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have said a House-passed bill protecting abortion access goes too far. They have introduced their own measure enshrining current abortion protections into federal law, but Schumer said Democrats "are not looking to compromise something as vital as this."

Pelosi, too, said enshrining Roe into law is key for protecting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate a pregnancy.

"I don't know why they say they're for that and can't be for this legislation," she said of Collins and Murkowski. "Should we all have a discussion and find our common ground? Always, always. But you're either for the enshrinement of Roe v Wade, or you're not. It's the law of the land."

If Roe falls, Pelosi suggested other decisions by the Supreme Court are also at risk of being overturned.

"This is about respect for privacy. What's next? What's next, marriage equality? What's next, contraception?" she said.

The rule of law, Pelosi said, "should be respected."

"Women should be respected to make their own judgments with their family, their doctor, their God," the California Democrat said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also spoke out on the issue while at a Planned Parenthood location over the weekend, disclosing his disappointment in the Democratic Party.

"I felt this enormous sense of frustration, like, where the hell is my party? Where's the Democratic Party?"

Comments / 25

Sandra Pickney
4d ago

we put people in jail for murder ,abortion is murder ,God is going to judge the leaders for promoting abortion .A woman's right to choose is before she lays her body down.

Reply
19
lycan
2d ago

YES,the tide is turning and this is the first issue of a laundry list of things that should have never come to be-IN GOD WE TRUST

Reply
8
FnnwthU
4d ago

no they did not. all they did was put it on the states to decide for their state. instead of having feds in state business

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Gavin Newsom
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Sen. Lindsey Graham says Roe v. Wade created a 'constitutional right that doesn't exist' and 'created division' from day one as he expresses hope it will be overturned

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that the Supreme Court created a 'constitutional right that doesn't exist' when it made the right to an abortion the law of the land with Roe v. Wade in 1973. Graham's comment comes nearly a week after the nation was plunged into an abortion-rights...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Newsom#House#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy