Los Angeles, CA

Three Children Found Dead In West Hills Home, Mother Questioned By LAPD

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

WEST HILLS (CNS) - Three preteen children were found dead today in a West Hills home following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and police were questioning their mother as a person of interest, as part of their investigation.

Los Angeles police responded to a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in 22500 block of Victory Boulevard around 7:40 a.m., LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz said.

Officers found three children ranging in age from 8 to 12 unresponsive, Cruz said. Paramedics were called to the scene and determined the children were dead. The children were two boys and one girl, according to CBS2. The cause of the deaths has not been disclosed by police and their names were being withheld.

The mother was acting erratically the night before, CBS2 reported. An older child in the house woke up Sunday morning and found his siblings dead, then ran to a neighbor's house for help.

Rob Hayes, a neighbor, said to the news station that he was told the three children had been shot. ``How many guns do we need out there?'' he rhetorically asked. It was unclear where he heard the allegation.

The children's mother, who neighbors told Channel 2 was taken out of the house on a stretcher, was being questioned by police.

No suspects were outstanding, Cruz said, adding that he did not know who made the 911 call or what kind of weapon was involved.

