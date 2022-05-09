OCSD Searching For Missing Teen, 15, In Yorba Linda

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Department

YORBA LINDA (CNS) - The Orange County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help today to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Yorba Linda.

Nya Jingles was last seen in 20000 block of Volterra Lane around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the OCSD.

Jingles is Black. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, the department reported.

She has an unspecified medical condition and needs her medication, the department reported.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, light blue jeans and black Nike Air Force One tennis shoes, the OCSD said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the OCSD at 714-647-7000.