ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorba Linda, CA

OCSD Searching For Missing Teen, 15, In Yorba Linda

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgmpk_0fXLxV6e00
Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Department

YORBA LINDA (CNS) - The Orange County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help today to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Yorba Linda.

Nya Jingles was last seen in 20000 block of Volterra Lane around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the OCSD.

Jingles is Black. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, the department reported.

She has an unspecified medical condition and needs her medication, the department reported.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, light blue jeans and black Nike Air Force One tennis shoes, the OCSD said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the OCSD at 714-647-7000.

Comments / 1

Related
crimevoice.com

Man arrested for kidnapping and raping Santa Ana woman

A Santa Ana man is behind bars after a woman accused him of kidnapping and raping her in a vacant house. The suspect, 30-year-old Juan Aguilar Garcia, was booked for multiple sexual assault-related charges at Orange County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. The victim, a 40-year-old Santa Ana...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
City
Yorba Linda, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Irvine PE teacher arrested for allegedly giving football players Adderall

An Irvine physical education teacher was arrested this week after he allegedly gave Adderall to players on the football team, officials said. Anthony Fullman, a 30-year-old Foothill Ranch resident, was arrested after he allegedly provided prescription medication to students at Portola High School, the Irvine Police Department said Thursday. Staff at the high school notified […]
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Three killed in wreck on PCH in Newport Beach

Three people were killed in a violent collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach early Thursday morning. The crash took place at 12:46 a.m. on the PCH, near Newport Boulevard. According to Newport Beach police, a car carrying three people that was traveling east on the PCH hit a curb in the median and then slammed into roadwork construction equipment. The three people in the car, two men and a woman, died on scene. They were not immediately identified. Three roadworkers who were standing nearby when the collision occurred were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said. The PCH was shut down between Superior and Riverside avenues as of 10 a.m. It was expected to remain closed throughout the morning. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocsd#Orange County Sheriff#Nike Air Force One#Oc Sheriff
crimevoice.com

Man arrested after roommate found deceased inside shared residence

A 22-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested after police found his deceased roommate inside their shared residence. The suspect, Marlon Garcia, had been forbidden by court order to go to the residence, which he shared with his 59-year-old roommate, Santos Castillo of Anaheim. At about 6:30 PM on May 3rd, Anaheim police received a call that Garcia was at the residence, located in the 500 block of N. Philadelphia Street.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Video Shows Comedian Andy Dick Get Arrested On Serious Charge

Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle confirmed via NBC News. Steinle said authorities responded to a possible sexual assault involving an adult male victim at O'Neill Regional Park on Wednesday (May 11) at around 9:00 a.m., but didn't reveal any details regarding the nature of the allegations.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man charged with carjacking pregnant woman in Santa Ana; unborn child dies

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with a violent carjacking in Santa Ana that left a pregnant woman in critical condition. Kendall William Meadows Jr. was accused of the carjacking the woman about 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Kemper Avenue, between the Garden Grove (22) Freeway and Fairhaven Avenue, police said. Meadows was arrested Saturday.
SANTA ANA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Game Over: Police Bust Up Illegal Casino at Pomona Residence

POMONA – Officers with the Pomona Police Major Crimes Task Force and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office uncovered an illegal casino operating inside a home May 11. Numerous citizen complaints and anonymous tips led to a search warrant being served at a residential complex at 1046...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Students sickened after eating chips laced with marijuana in Perris

A scary day in school for several Enchanted Elementary School students who were rushed to the hospital after eating what investigators said were hot Cheetos laced with marijuana. Raquel Miranda felt helpless Thursday morning, after her 9-year-old daughter unknowingly ingested marijuana."I just waned to hurry up and get here, see what's going on with her. Nobody wanted to give me answers," Miranda said. Her daughter, Davina, said that her throat and stomach hurt and she was dizzy. The cannabis in question was undetectable at first because it was infused into a common snack food, a bag of hot Cheetos. "I'm like these don't taste...
PERRIS, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy