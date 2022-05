NC State (33-23, 7-18 ACC) ends the ACC softball tournament with a loss to Georgia Tech (37-15, 12-13 ACC), concluding competition for the 2022 season. Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson got the nod for the conference playoff game. Entering the matchup, she had a 3.99 ERA but still holds a 13-12 personal record. McPherson was only credited for three runs as one was scored off of a fielder’s choice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO