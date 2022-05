If the Heights were its own town, it would be the seventh-largest city in Montana, with a population of around 32,000 people. That's bigger than Kalispell. And while the Heights doesn't meet the definition to be classified as a food desert, there are currently only two grocery stores serving the area; Albertsons and Walmart. That will change when a new grocer opens on May 25th. As Aaron Flint, NewsTalk 95.5 reported in October 2021, Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse is coming to town.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO